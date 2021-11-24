Will the House of Hinduja come tumbling down all because of its women?

The controversial family behind the $18bn British-Indian group is engaged in a bitter asset dispute, its biggest threat yet

As a child in London, one of Karam Hinduja’s favourite pastimes was watching Bollywood movies with his grandfather, Srichand Hinduja, the patriarch of a sprawling global business empire.



“He and I, without fail, once a week, whatever was new, whether it was good or bad,” Karam said in a recent interview in Geneva. “That’s a lot of how we bonded.”..