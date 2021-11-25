‘Bigger than business’: China’s challengers are getting bolder

Jamie Dimon, Lithuania, women’s tennis are testing how far they can go defying world’s second-biggest economy

Jamie Dimon knew right away that Beijing wouldn’t like his joke about the Communist Party’s downfall, noting immediately afterward: “I can’t say that in China.”



In many ways, that was the point. The quip capped extended remarks on Tuesday from JPMorgan Chase’s CEO in which he questioned the sustainability of China’s rise and spoke about the complications of free speech in the country. ..