World

‘Bigger than business’: China’s challengers are getting bolder

Jamie Dimon, Lithuania, women’s tennis are testing how far they can go defying world’s second-biggest economy

25 November 2021 - 20:12 By Iain Marlow, Samson Ellis and Kari Lindberg

Jamie Dimon knew right away that Beijing wouldn’t like his joke about the Communist Party’s downfall, noting immediately afterward: “I can’t say that in China.” 

In many ways, that was the point. The quip capped extended remarks on Tuesday from JPMorgan Chase’s CEO in which he questioned the sustainability of China’s rise and spoke about the complications of free speech in the country. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. No go-go: China’s belt through Africa hits a roadblock World
  2. The race against Covid: who’s winning and who’s losing? World
  3. Wish you were beer: Africa is beverage’s next frontier Opinion & Analysis
  4. Will upset Chinese show international fashion house the Dior? World
  5. Being gay in Hong Kong is no vacation, so enter ‘Boyscation’ Lifestyle
  6. Despite China encouraging larger families, its population is falling World

Most read

  1. Nigeria plans R92bn in cash handouts to replace fuel subsidies World
  2. ‘Bigger than business’: China’s challengers are getting bolder World
  3. Boris fires asylum salvo across Channel: France not doing enough to halt ... World
  4. ‘He will now rest in peace’: Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty World
  5. Eye on the world — November 26 2021 World

Latest Videos

'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC
'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods