Boris fires asylum salvo across Channel: France not doing enough to halt crossings
Prime minister under political pressure to end small boat crossings as 31 people die in the Channel en route to UK
25 November 2021 - 20:12
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused France of not doing enough to stop migrants from trying to get to the UK from northern France, after a boat capsized in the Channel, killing 31 people on Wednesday.
“We’ve had difficulties persuading some of our partners, particularly the French, to do things in a way that we think the situation deserves,” Johnson told broadcasters. He said the UK is willing to provide more support to help France patrol its northern beaches to prevent boats leaving...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.