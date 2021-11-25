Boris fires asylum salvo across Channel: France not doing enough to halt crossings

Prime minister under political pressure to end small boat crossings as 31 people die in the Channel en route to UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused France of not doing enough to stop migrants from trying to get to the UK from northern France, after a boat capsized in the Channel, killing 31 people on Wednesday.



“We’ve had difficulties persuading some of our partners, particularly the French, to do things in a way that we think the situation deserves,” Johnson told broadcasters. He said the UK is willing to provide more support to help France patrol its northern beaches to prevent boats leaving...