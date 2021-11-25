World

‘He will now rest in peace’: Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty

Jury hailed for ‘addressing pervasive inequities that exist when it comes to treatment of black and brown people’

25 November 2021 - 20:11 By Erik Larson

All three white men charged with killing of Ahmaud Arbery last year have been convicted of murder by a jury in Georgia.

Arbery’s father let out a whoop as the first guilty verdict was read out by the judge, who stopped and asked for quiet. The jury’s finding follows a two-week trial over the February 2020 shooting, which was captured on video. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. A 'duty' to chase Ahmaud Arbery? Jury in murder trial hears clashing accounts World
  2. Travis McMichael testifies he misspoke to police after killing Ahmaud Arbery World
  3. 'Life or death:' Travis McMichael tells Georgia jury he felt threatened by ... World
  4. Defense tries to have Jesse Jackson removed from court in trial for Ahmaud ... World
  5. Georgia state overhauls citizen arrest law following Ahmaud Arbery's death World

Most read

  1. Nigeria plans R92bn in cash handouts to replace fuel subsidies World
  2. ‘Bigger than business’: China’s challengers are getting bolder World
  3. Boris fires asylum salvo across Channel: France not doing enough to halt ... World
  4. ‘He will now rest in peace’: Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty World
  5. Eye on the world — November 26 2021 World

Latest Videos

'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC
'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods