‘He will now rest in peace’: Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty

Jury hailed for ‘addressing pervasive inequities that exist when it comes to treatment of black and brown people’

All three white men charged with killing of Ahmaud Arbery last year have been convicted of murder by a jury in Georgia.



Arbery’s father let out a whoop as the first guilty verdict was read out by the judge, who stopped and asked for quiet. The jury’s finding follows a two-week trial over the February 2020 shooting, which was captured on video. ..