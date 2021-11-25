‘He will now rest in peace’: Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty
Jury hailed for ‘addressing pervasive inequities that exist when it comes to treatment of black and brown people’
25 November 2021 - 20:11
All three white men charged with killing of Ahmaud Arbery last year have been convicted of murder by a jury in Georgia.
Arbery’s father let out a whoop as the first guilty verdict was read out by the judge, who stopped and asked for quiet. The jury’s finding follows a two-week trial over the February 2020 shooting, which was captured on video. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.