Life cycle: Kiwi politician pedals to hospital while in labour

MP Julie Anne Genter bicycled to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning and gave birth an hour later

New Zealand MP Julie Anne Genter got on her bicycle early on Sunday and headed to the hospital. She was already in labour and she gave birth an hour later.



“Big news!” the Greens politician posted on her Facebook page a few hours later. “At 3.04am this morning we welcomed the newest member of our family. I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labour, but it did end up happening.”..