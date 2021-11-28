Omicron is fast becoming omnipresent
As more and more nations shut their borders to Southern Africans, cases of the variant multiply across the globe
28 November 2021 - 18:55
The new Omicron coronavirus variant kept spreading around the world on Sunday, with two cases detected in Australia, even as more countries tried to seal themselves off by imposing travel restrictions.
Health officials in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, said two passengers who arrived in Sydney from Southern Africa on Saturday evening had tested positive for Omicron variant...
