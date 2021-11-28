Rubbing salt into wounds and stealing a lot more than bread
In Belarus, desperate migrants are selling everything to leave the country, only to be conned by smugglers
28 November 2021 - 18:55
Syrian friends Anas Kanaan, 34, and Mouein al-Hadi, 36, were told by people smugglers they would easily be able to get to Germany from Belarus. They just had to pay $3,390 (about R55,000) each to an intermediary in Turkey.
But the safe crossings from Belarus to Poland indicated by the smugglers were closed. Then, after more than a week spent camping in freezing forests on the border, a smuggler led them to a Polish village in broad daylight, where they were easily spotted by police, arrested and returned to Belarus...
