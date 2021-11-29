Ghislaine Maxwell faces what Jeffrey Epstein never did — a trial

She’s expected to portray herself as a scapegoat for Epstein but women may be ‘particularly offended’ by her, says one expert

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial is set to kick off as one of the biggest of the #MeToo era. But the jury selected on Monday may have to grapple with a unique question: is Maxwell herself a victim?



“Most criminal defendants are men in these sorts of sexual predator cases,” said Moira Penza, a former federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, New York. “This case is unusual because we have a female defendant.”..