Gross domestic violence: GBV at home costs economies billions

The domino effect of prevalent abuse plays out in the workplace and eventually reaches the wider economy

Domestic violence is a scourge that’s causing substantial damage to economies alongside the harrowing consequences it has on its victims.



The knock-on effects of abuse are playing out in the workplace as those who endure harm struggle to focus on their careers. Many see their productivity ebb as they grapple with their predicaments. Some are forced to miss work altogether, or are even attacked there too...