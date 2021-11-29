New book raises the question of Archie’s complexion

Prince Charles rejects claim he queried skin tone of Harry and Meghan’s child

Prince Charles’s spokesperson on Monday rejected a claim made in a book that the heir to the British throne had questioned what the skin tone of Prince Harry and Meghan’s child would be.



In the book, Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, author Christopher Andersen says Charles asked what the “complexion” of the child would be...