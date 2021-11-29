Omicron may be mild, but ‘concerning elements’ keep experts on alert

Scientists across the world work to understand more about variant’s structure and hazards compared with other strains

The WHO is working with researchers around the globe to better understand the new coronavirus variant after health experts in SA, where Omicron was first detected, said it appeared to cause only mild symptoms.



There’s no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron differ from those caused by other variants, the Geneva-based WHO cautioned on Sunday. Some of the earliest reported infections occurred among university students who are more likely to experience less severe illness from Covid-19, and understanding the level of severity of the new strain “will take days to several weeks”, the WHO said...