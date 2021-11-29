Race is on for new vaccine to combat Omicron

Moderna says new vaccine may be ready in early 2022, as company mobilises hundreds of workers

Moderna shares gained after chief medical officer Paul Burton said he suspects the new Omicron coronavirus variant may elude current vaccines, and if so, a reformulated shot could be available early in the new year.



“We should know about the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection in the next couple of weeks,” said Burton...