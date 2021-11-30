Report blows the lid on ‘extensive’ racial discrimination in Germany

Afrozensus is first broad survey of nation’s black community and reveals ‘no area of life’ is unaffected by racism

Black people living in Germany face pervasive issues with racism and discrimination, according to a survey which marks the first wide-scale effort to tally the community’s experiences.



“The results of the Afrozensus indicate that anti-black racism is widespread in Germany and anchored in institutions,” the report said. “There is no area of life in which discrimination and racism are not extensive problems.”..