‘We’re in a cyber war’: AI vigilantes are watching Russians’ every click

System wades through millions of posts per day to fight crime, but rights groups fear surveillance goes much further

A woman posing in a thong outside a church; a single mother who berated Russian lawmakers and President Vladimir Putin; a saxophonist who criticised World War 2 commemorations.



They are among thousands of Russians who have faced court over their social media posts in the past year — a number digital rights groups say could soon turn into a deluge as authorities use artificial intelligence (AI) to police the web...