‘We’re in a cyber war’: AI vigilantes are watching Russians’ every click
System wades through millions of posts per day to fight crime, but rights groups fear surveillance goes much further
30 November 2021 - 19:53
A woman posing in a thong outside a church; a single mother who berated Russian lawmakers and President Vladimir Putin; a saxophonist who criticised World War 2 commemorations.
They are among thousands of Russians who have faced court over their social media posts in the past year — a number digital rights groups say could soon turn into a deluge as authorities use artificial intelligence (AI) to police the web...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.