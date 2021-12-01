World

Christian converts wanted to burn ‘evil’ artefacts, but priest had other plans

Rescued collection in Nigeria includes carvings traditionally believed to be sacred and to have supernatural powers

01 December 2021 - 19:56 By Seun Sanni

A Roman Catholic priest is collecting and saving hundreds of traditional pre-Christian religious artefacts in southeast Nigeria that new converts to Christianity had planned to burn.

The collection includes carvings of pagan deities and masks, some of them more than a century old and considered central to the pre-Christian religion of the Igbo people, who traditionally believed them to be sacred and to have supernatural powers...

