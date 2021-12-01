Christian converts wanted to burn ‘evil’ artefacts, but priest had other plans

Rescued collection in Nigeria includes carvings traditionally believed to be sacred and to have supernatural powers

A Roman Catholic priest is collecting and saving hundreds of traditional pre-Christian religious artefacts in southeast Nigeria that new converts to Christianity had planned to burn.



The collection includes carvings of pagan deities and masks, some of them more than a century old and considered central to the pre-Christian religion of the Igbo people, who traditionally believed them to be sacred and to have supernatural powers...