‘Covid Zero’ Singapore isn’t shutting borders to Omicron. What’s its secret?

The Asian nation has chosen instead to step up testing for travellers and pause further easing of curbs

01 December 2021 - 19:57 By Low De Wei and Philip J. Heijmans

Singapore’s world-leading pivot away from Covid Zero is being watched closely as the Omicron variant roils global markets. So far, the country has refrained from reversing course on its gradual border reopening, and experts say it has time to wait before pushing the panic button.    

Instead of joining Japan and Israel in slamming borders shut again to foreigners, Singapore kept its existing vaccinated travel lanes open, choosing instead to step up testing for travellers and pause further easing of travel and social curbs. ..

