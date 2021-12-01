Gates open up about their new paths after divorce

Their foundation will remain the focus of Bill’s philanthropy, while Melinda says gender equality will be her main interest

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates have laid out their individual plans for giving away their fortunes, almost seven months after announcing their divorce, a move that shook the world of philanthropy because of the potential impact on their $50bn (R800bn) foundation.



The couple initially wrote a letter in 2010 for the Giving Pledge, promising to give away the majority of their money in their lifetimes or their wills. On Tuesday, the pledge’s website was updated to include their new separate letters. ..