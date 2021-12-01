World

‘Jeffrey wants to see you’: Ghislaine Maxwell accuser’s tale of abuse

Witness says she was sexually abused by Epstein at age of 14. Sordid details of Epstein and Maxwell’s actions emerge

01 December 2021 - 19:57 By Patricia Hurtado and Mary Biekert

“Jane” was 14 and had recently lost her father, when Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell picked her out at art camp and offered her the world. Soon after, she says, they began sexually abusing her.

Nearly 30 years later, Jane — a pseudonym for the first of Maxwell’s alleged victims to testify in her sex-trafficking trial — says the abuse she suffered at their hands left her with a “broken compass”, unsure for years how she should be treated by men and unable to understand what real love is supposed to look like...

