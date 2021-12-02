Hiding behind ‘vaccine diplomacy’ in run-up to Olympics won’t help China

The country is facing increasing pressure from Covid-19, possible boycotts and scaled back trade

As countries around the world imposed new Covid-19 restrictions this week after rising concern about the Omicron variant, China announced it would aim to deliver another 1-billion vaccines to Africa and push ahead with hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics in February.



It was a reminder of the self-confidence Beijing wants to project to the world: an economic powerhouse that has controlled the pandemic at home and led the response overseas, impervious to international criticism it sees as hypocritical...