World

Hiding behind ‘vaccine diplomacy’ in run-up to Olympics won’t help China

The country is facing increasing pressure from Covid-19, possible boycotts and scaled back trade

02 December 2021 - 20:30 By Peter Apps

As countries around the world imposed new Covid-19 restrictions this week after rising concern about the Omicron variant, China announced it would aim to deliver another 1-billion vaccines to Africa and push ahead with hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

It was a reminder of the self-confidence Beijing wants to project to the world: an economic powerhouse that has controlled the pandemic at home and led the response overseas, impervious to international criticism it sees as hypocritical...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Women's Tennis Association suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai ... Sport
  2. How the Omicron strain in SA was traced by a missing gene World
  3. Moderna warning that jabs won’t stop Omicron sends markets into free fall World
  4. WATCH | Dr Ayoade Olatunbosun-Alakija praised for this passionate clap back at ... World

Most read

  1. Scientists think they’ve worked out why Astra shots cause blood clots World
  2. When it comes to LGBTQ, Ghana’s political parties are happy to share a bed World
  3. Omicron is a test for vaccine greed: will rich countries evolve and adapt? World
  4. Hiding behind ‘vaccine diplomacy’ in run-up to Olympics won’t help China World
  5. Eye on the world — December 3 2021 World

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...