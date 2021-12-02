Hiding behind ‘vaccine diplomacy’ in run-up to Olympics won’t help China
The country is facing increasing pressure from Covid-19, possible boycotts and scaled back trade
02 December 2021 - 20:30
As countries around the world imposed new Covid-19 restrictions this week after rising concern about the Omicron variant, China announced it would aim to deliver another 1-billion vaccines to Africa and push ahead with hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics in February.
It was a reminder of the self-confidence Beijing wants to project to the world: an economic powerhouse that has controlled the pandemic at home and led the response overseas, impervious to international criticism it sees as hypocritical...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.