World

Scientists think they’ve worked out why Astra shots cause blood clots

Rare cases of the side effect have been an obstacle for the AstraZeneca vaccine

02 December 2021 - 20:30 By Suzi Ring

Scientists have identified a possible reason the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine may cause blood clots, after use of the shot was limited globally to prevent the rare side effect.

The preclinical research, conducted with Astra, found the interaction between the vaccine and a protein known as platelet factor 4 could be behind the cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances by scientists from US and UK universities, as well as Astra. The research is not definitive, the company said...

