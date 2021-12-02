World

When it comes to LGBTQ, Ghana’s political parties are happy to share a bed

Ruling party and opposition legislators are sponsoring a bill to, among other things, jail LGBTQ people

02 December 2021 - 20:30 By Yinka Ibukun

When it comes to cracking down on the LGBTQ community, not much separates Ghana’s two main political parties.

A lawmaker from the ruling party has joined seven opposition legislators to sponsor a bill to punish LGBTQ people with prison time, legalise discrimination and force anyone who knows someone is gay to report that person to the authorities. The proposed legislation also prevents journalists from producing content seen to be sympathetic to LGBTQ people and advocates conversion therapy, a practice the UN said can lead to torture...

