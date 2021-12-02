When it comes to LGBTQ, Ghana’s political parties are happy to share a bed
Ruling party and opposition legislators are sponsoring a bill to, among other things, jail LGBTQ people
02 December 2021 - 20:30
When it comes to cracking down on the LGBTQ community, not much separates Ghana’s two main political parties.
A lawmaker from the ruling party has joined seven opposition legislators to sponsor a bill to punish LGBTQ people with prison time, legalise discrimination and force anyone who knows someone is gay to report that person to the authorities. The proposed legislation also prevents journalists from producing content seen to be sympathetic to LGBTQ people and advocates conversion therapy, a practice the UN said can lead to torture...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.