Both bad and good news: what scientists now know about Omicron
It will take much study, but what’s clear is Covid-19 will keep spreading and mutating while people remain unvaxxed
05 December 2021 - 18:34
As fears of another global surge of Covid-19 cases send jitters through global markets, spur a new round of travel bans and cause people to rethink their holiday plans, scientists studying the Omicron variant are getting the first hints of what’s in store for the months to come.
The new variant’s mutations suggest it is likely to evade the protections of vaccines to at least some extent, but is unlikely to cause more severe illness. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.