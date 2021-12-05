World

Both bad and good news: what scientists now know about Omicron

It will take much study, but what’s clear is Covid-19 will keep spreading and mutating while people remain unvaxxed

05 December 2021 - 18:34 By Kristen V. Brown

As fears of another global surge of Covid-19 cases send jitters through global markets, spur a new round of travel bans and cause people to rethink their holiday plans, scientists studying the Omicron variant are getting the first hints of what’s in store for the months to come.

The new variant’s mutations suggest it is likely to evade the protections of vaccines to at least some extent, but is unlikely to cause more severe illness. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Steepest Covid rise to date as Omicron spreads in all provinces, says minister South Africa
  2. Number of children with Covid-19 is not cause for panic, says expert South Africa
  3. EDITORIAL | Looking to the government for leadership on vaccines, now Opinion
  4. Ramaphosa calls for calm amid rising Covid-19 infections Politics

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — December 6 2021 World
  2. Is Uganda selling its soul to China, while fighting corruption and militants? World
  3. Mom’s reaction to clear signs her son was planning a mass shooting? ‘LOL’ World
  4. Both bad and good news: what scientists now know about Omicron World
  5. Refuseniks, you’re on hiding to nothing in Europe if you’re not vaxxed World

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell