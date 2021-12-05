World

Is Uganda selling its soul to China, while fighting corruption and militants?

Yoweri Museveni says it is working on a number of deals with China, but isn’t using state entities as collateral

05 December 2021 - 18:35 By Elias Biryabarema and Karin Strohecker

Chinese private investment in Uganda is growing, while Westerners are losing their appetite to put money to work in the country, President Yoweri Museveni said in a new interview, pledging to step up efforts to tackle corruption that have made slow progress.

Museveni, in power since 1986 and one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, said Uganda was working to sign a number of deals with Chinese private-sector lenders in sectors such as agro- and fertiliser-processing, minerals processing and textiles...

