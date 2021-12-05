Is Uganda selling its soul to China, while fighting corruption and militants?
Yoweri Museveni says it is working on a number of deals with China, but isn’t using state entities as collateral
05 December 2021 - 18:35
Chinese private investment in Uganda is growing, while Westerners are losing their appetite to put money to work in the country, President Yoweri Museveni said in a new interview, pledging to step up efforts to tackle corruption that have made slow progress.
Museveni, in power since 1986 and one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, said Uganda was working to sign a number of deals with Chinese private-sector lenders in sectors such as agro- and fertiliser-processing, minerals processing and textiles...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.