Refuseniks, you’re on hiding to nothing in Europe if you’re not vaxxed

Lockdowns, fines, mandatory shots, travel bans. These are just some of ways countries will punish anti-vaxxers

Even before the shock emergence of the Omicron variant, Europe’s coronavirus battle was on shaky ground.



Cases surging at a record pace, hospitalisations and deaths on the rise — it’s setting up to be another nightmare winter for the continent. The Omicron mutation has added an extra layer of uncertainty, but the continent’s immediate problem is grappling with the wave of infections that’s already put countries back into lockdown...