From pedestal to prison: the many lives of Suu Kyi
The former leader has come a long way from the days when she was held up as a heroine for democracy
06 December 2021 - 19:21
Put on trial by the generals who overthrew her elected government in a coup that cut short democratic reforms she had fought for decades to bring about, Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced on Monday to four years in prison.
She was convicted of incitement and violations of a law on natural disasters in the first verdict in more than a dozen criminal cases filed against her since the February 1 military takeover. Suu Kyi is 76 years old...
