No doses, too many doses, scepticism: all collide to stymie Africa’s vaccine rollout

These are a drop in the ocean of issues facing the continent and the West has a lot to answer for

When a group arrived at the Sekenani health clinic in rural Kenya for their Covid-19 vaccines recently, staff told them there were no doses left and that they should come back soon.



For some, it meant a long, wasted journey on foot and a day away from their cattle herds...