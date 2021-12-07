World

The ultra-rich got richer as Covid worsened wealth divide, says study

Twenty-five years ago, billionaires controlled 1% of the world’s wealth. Now, 3.5% is in their hands

07 December 2021 - 20:49 By Augusta Saraiva and Alessandra Migliaccio

The share of global wealth held by billionaires surged to a record during the Covid-19 crisis, according to a group founded by French economist Thomas Piketty. 

About 2,750 billionaires control 3.5% of the world’s wealth, the Paris-based Global Inequality Lab said in a report on Tuesday. That’s up from 1% in 1995, with the fastest gains coming since the pandemic hit, the group said. The poorest half of the planet’s population owns about 2% of its riches...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Bezos gives $443m to climate groups in Earth Fund push Sci-Tech
  2. Gates open up about their new paths after divorce World
  3. How does it feel to lose $50bn in two days? Ask Elon Musk World
  4. Relax, I’ll pay tax on Mars Insight
  5. With corporate tax off table, US Democrats turn to billionaires to fund ... World

Most read

  1. When the chips are down, profits mean more to ‘big industry’ than lives World
  2. Trans patients languish on waiting lists while healthcare demand surges World
  3. Watch out, people: the Aussies are going to track your impact on Earth World
  4. The ultra-rich got richer as Covid worsened wealth divide, says study World
  5. Eye on the world — December 8 2021 World

Latest Videos

'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone
Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant