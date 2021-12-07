Trans patients languish on waiting lists while healthcare demand surges

Delays smack of discrimination and neglect, but some nations plan policy reforms

When British tattoo artist Eva Echo found the courage to come out as transgender, she quickly sought specialist medical care to help her transition. More than four years later, she is still waiting for her first appointment.



Echo, who is part of a potential legal challenge to England’s National Health Service (NHS) over waiting times, said the delay left her “drowning” in gender dysphoria — the distress caused by someone’s gender identity not matching their body...