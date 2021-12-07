Watch out, people: the Aussies are going to track your impact on Earth

The country is creating a ‘black box’ to monitor humanity’s positive or negative steps regarding climate change

Australian scientists and artists are looking to hold the world accountable for the Earth’s future by creating an “indestructible” storage device to record humanity’s handling of the climate change crisis.



Inspired by an aeroplane’s flight recorder, the “Earth’s Black Box” will be built in 2022 on the remote west coast of Tasmania, an area deemed geographically and politically stable, said its creators, ranging from marketing communications company Clemenger BBDO to the University of Tasmania...