World

Bhutan is caught between a rock and a hard place

Despite border disputes between the kingdom and China, it’s doing its best to avert clashes between China and India

08 December 2021 - 19:47 By Sudhi Ranjan Sen and Archana Chaudhary

With tensions still high along the India-China border, landlocked Bhutan is struggling to maintain its territory and keep both Asian powerhouses happy. 

As Bhutan prepares for border talks with Beijing, the Himalayan kingdom has indicated to India it won’t recognise China’s claims to the Doklam plateau in the discussions, people familiar with the situation said. In 2017 India’s military intervened on Bhutan’s behalf to stop China from building a road in the disputed area overlooking a narrow strip of land that connects India’s northeastern states with the rest of the country. ..

