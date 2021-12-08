Bhutan is caught between a rock and a hard place
Despite border disputes between the kingdom and China, it’s doing its best to avert clashes between China and India
08 December 2021 - 19:47
With tensions still high along the India-China border, landlocked Bhutan is struggling to maintain its territory and keep both Asian powerhouses happy.
As Bhutan prepares for border talks with Beijing, the Himalayan kingdom has indicated to India it won’t recognise China’s claims to the Doklam plateau in the discussions, people familiar with the situation said. In 2017 India’s military intervened on Bhutan’s behalf to stop China from building a road in the disputed area overlooking a narrow strip of land that connects India’s northeastern states with the rest of the country. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.