Don’t be square: Chinese sighting of ‘cube’ on moon rouses speculation

A photograph of a cube-like object captured by a Chinese rover on the far side of the moon, has fanned speculation over what it could be and inspired a host of memes by Chinese internet users.

The Yutu-2 caught an image of what seems like a large cubic object on the horizon about 80 metres from its location, said Our Space, a Chinese government science website, citing the rover’s last log on December 3.

Under the hashtag “Yutu’s latest discovery”, a series of internet memes showed the rover rolling over the lunar plain towards a pair of obelisks, a tall monolith, and even a giant hammer and sickle — the symbol of the Communist Party.