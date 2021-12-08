World

Don’t be square: Chinese sighting of ‘cube’ on moon rouses speculation

Yutu-2, a robotic lunar rover has captured a cube-like image on the moon’s horizon and inspired a series of memes

08 December 2021 - 19:47 By Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao
An image provided by science website Our Space shows a cube-like object captured by Chinese rover Yutu-2 on the far side of the moon.
CHINA MOON An image provided by science website Our Space shows a cube-like object captured by Chinese rover Yutu-2 on the far side of the moon.
Image: Our Space/Handout via REUTERS

A photograph of a cube-like object captured by a Chinese rover on the far side of the moon, has fanned speculation over what it could be and inspired a host of memes by Chinese internet users.

The Yutu-2 caught an image of what seems like a large cubic object on the horizon about 80 metres from its location, said Our Space, a Chinese government science website, citing the rover’s last log on December 3.

Under the hashtag “Yutu’s latest discovery”, a series of internet memes showed the rover rolling over the lunar plain towards a pair of obelisks, a tall monolith, and even a giant hammer and sickle — the symbol of the Communist Party.

Get a bit closer, and you’d see it’s a nucleic acid test site for Covid-19.
An internet post

“It’s space junk left behind by the US,” one Chinese internet user wrote on social media.

“Get a bit closer, and you’d see it’s a nucleic acid test site for Covid-19,” another quipped.

“It’s the home of aliens!” a third said in mock horror.

Others suggested a more mundane possibility — it’s just a boulder.

The solar-powered Yutu, or Jade Rabbit in Chinese, covers the distance of 80 metres in two to three lunar days, according to Our Space, or two to three Earth months.

The robotic rover has been operating in the Von Karman Crater, in the South Pole-Aitken Basin, since its deployment in January 2019.

The mission was a historic first, with no other nation having landed on the far side of the moon until then.

With the moon tidally locked to Earth — rotating at the same speed as it orbits our planet — most of its “dark side” is never visible to those on Earth. 

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Lunar tunes: China ups the ante in space race with US World
  2. ‘People probably will die’ in alien ways to perfect Musk’s Mars dream World
  3. China is growing cotton ... on the dark side of the moon! World
  4. China's 'Jade Rabbit' buggy to land on, explore the moon World
  5. China prepares for first lunar rover landing on the moon Sci-Tech

Most read

  1. Will Biden and Putin’s jaw jaw avert war war over Ukraine? World
  2. Don’t be square: Chinese sighting of ‘cube’ on moon rouses speculation World
  3. It’s complicated: Angela Merkel leaves an enigmatic legacy World
  4. Bhutan is caught between a rock and a hard place World
  5. Eye on the world — December 9 2021 World

Latest Videos

Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament
'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone