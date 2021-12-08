Will Biden and Putin’s jaw jaw avert war war over Ukraine?

A recent call between the two is said to have resulted in them getting their messages, with some jest thrown in

The video call between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin lasted about two hours. It will take months to figure out if the two sides managed to defuse the crisis over Ukraine.



Biden sought to send a clear message: Russia must not go ahead with an invasion of Ukraine as the US fears it might, and would face massive economic sanctions if it does. Putin, meanwhile, wanted the US to know that Russia won’t tolerate Nato expanding further east or deploying weapons in Ukraine...