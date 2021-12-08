World

Will Biden and Putin’s jaw jaw avert war war over Ukraine?

A recent call between the two is said to have resulted in them getting their messages, with some jest thrown in

08 December 2021 - 19:47 By Nick Wadhams and Ilya Arkhipov

The video call between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin lasted about two hours. It will take months to figure out if the two sides managed to defuse the crisis over Ukraine.

Biden sought to send a clear message: Russia must not go ahead with an invasion of Ukraine as the US fears it might, and would face massive economic sanctions if it does. Putin, meanwhile, wanted the US to know that Russia won’t tolerate Nato expanding further east or deploying weapons in Ukraine...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Biden, Putin begin talks over Ukraine amid war fears -Russian state TV World
  2. US, Nato fully committed to Ukraine, says Blinken ahead of Lavrov talks World
  3. Prepare sanctions on Russia and ramp up military co-operation, Ukraine tells ... World

Most read

  1. Will Biden and Putin’s jaw jaw avert war war over Ukraine? World
  2. Don’t be square: Chinese sighting of ‘cube’ on moon rouses speculation World
  3. It’s complicated: Angela Merkel leaves an enigmatic legacy World
  4. Bhutan is caught between a rock and a hard place World
  5. Eye on the world — December 9 2021 World

Latest Videos

Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament
'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone