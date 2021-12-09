Boris is beginning to look a lot like the Grinch who stole Christmas

Fury at PM ramps up in UK over new Covid restrictions, especially after allegations Johnson’s staff broke rules last year

Boris Johnson is again on the back foot over Covid-19, forced by Omicron to impose tougher restrictions, while he struggles to contain the fallout over allegations his staff broke lockdown rules with a Christmas party.



Even after a turbulent few weeks for his government, events on Wednesday were dramatic enough to deepen tensions with members of his ruling Conservatives. First came a humiliating appearance in the House of Commons, where the prime minister apologised after a video emerged showing key aides joking about Downing Street festivities in apparent breach of Covid rules last year...