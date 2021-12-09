World

Nearly 300 journalists are behind bars this year, more than at any other time

The record number reflects political upheaval and growing intolerance of independent reporting, says non-profit

09 December 2021 - 20:25 By Helen Coster

The number of journalists worldwide who are behind bars reached a global high in 2021, according to a new report from the non-profit Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which says by December 1, 293 reporters were in prison.

At least 24 journalists were killed because of their coverage, and 18 others died in circumstances that make it too difficult to determine whether they were targeted because of their work, the CPJ said on Thursday in its annual survey on press freedom and attacks on the media...

