‘After these deaths, there’s no way in hell I’m relying on Amazon to keep me safe’
Employees say the company’s cellphone ban puts them at risk after warehouse collapses in storm
12 December 2021 - 18:12
An Amazon.com Inc warehouse collapse on Friday night that killed at least six people has amplified concerns among its blue collar workforce about the return of the internet retailer’s mobile phone ban in work areas.
The warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, near St Louis, was reduced to rubble when a string of tornadoes ripped through six states, leaving a trail of destruction that stretched more than 300km. Emergency responders expect recovery efforts to continue into next week...
