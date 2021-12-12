Anti-China club? Xi and Putin dominate G7 discussions

The West is concerned Russia might be preparing to attack Ukraine, while G7 allies look to to Xi’s growing assertiveness

While Russian president Vladimir Putin keeps the West guessing over Ukraine, it was the might of Chinese president Xi Jinping that garnered the long-term strategic focus when the diplomats from the Group of Seven richest democracies met this weekend.



The US and its other G7 allies are searching for a coherent response to Xi’s growing assertiveness after China’s spectacular economic and military rise over the past 40 years...