Anti-China club? Xi and Putin dominate G7 discussions
The West is concerned Russia might be preparing to attack Ukraine, while G7 allies look to to Xi’s growing assertiveness
12 December 2021 - 18:12
While Russian president Vladimir Putin keeps the West guessing over Ukraine, it was the might of Chinese president Xi Jinping that garnered the long-term strategic focus when the diplomats from the Group of Seven richest democracies met this weekend.
The US and its other G7 allies are searching for a coherent response to Xi’s growing assertiveness after China’s spectacular economic and military rise over the past 40 years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.