Farc’d up: peace deal unleashes war on Colombia’s Amazon forest

Since the government reached a deal with guerrilla force, the brakes are off environmentally catastrophic activities

Peak burning season is approaching in the Colombian Amazon.



Near the town of El Capricho in the country’s south, cows graze among tree stumps on a strip hacked out of the rainforest. A more recently razed patch looks as though it has been shelled, the ground scattered in branches waiting to be burnt off. ..