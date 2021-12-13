World

Billionaires are selling the moon and the stars, and the monied are buying it

‘It’s fulfilling a boyhood dream,’ says former Zscaler COO Lane Bess among passengers on rocket launch by Bezos firm

13 December 2021 - 20:17 By Devon Pendleton and Blake Schmidt

Venture investor Lane Bess credits his appetite for risk for a successful career in Silicon Valley’s cybersecurity start-ups. It’s also what’s sending him into outer space. 

Bess is one of six passengers who’ll be soaring to the fringes of outer space thanks to Jeff Bezos’s space-exploration business, Blue Origin. Lift-off for the company’s third manned space-flight is scheduled for Saturday from its launch facility in the West Texas desert...

