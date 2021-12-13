Billionaires are selling the moon and the stars, and the monied are buying it
‘It’s fulfilling a boyhood dream,’ says former Zscaler COO Lane Bess among passengers on rocket launch by Bezos firm
13 December 2021 - 20:17
Venture investor Lane Bess credits his appetite for risk for a successful career in Silicon Valley’s cybersecurity start-ups. It’s also what’s sending him into outer space.
Bess is one of six passengers who’ll be soaring to the fringes of outer space thanks to Jeff Bezos’s space-exploration business, Blue Origin. Lift-off for the company’s third manned space-flight is scheduled for Saturday from its launch facility in the West Texas desert...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.