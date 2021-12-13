Enemies come left and right as Boris faces Omicron ‘tidal wave’
UK prime minister is set for another bruising week as he struggles to convince his party that he is the right leader
13 December 2021 - 20:17
Boris Johnson’s enemies are closing in from all sides.
Behind in the polls and with his premiership mired in turmoil after a number of seemingly self-inflicted crises, the prime minister is set for another bruising week as he struggles to convince the country, and even his own party, that he is the right man to lead the UK...
