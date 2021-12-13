Stop being ‘shybrid’ and come up with a policy so workers know where they stand

By not deciding on a future office model, companies are leaving workers in limbo

A new wave of Covid-19 uncertainty has again put millions of US workers in limbo about when, or if, they need to return to the office.



Lyft Inc employees, who were supposed to be back at their desks in February, now won’t be required to show up until 2023. Ford Motor Company pushed back a January return to March, while Google and Uber Technologies Inc shelved their plans indefinitely to see how the Omicron variant plays out. Jefferies Financial Group Inc this week told its staff to go back to remote work after offices reached 60% attendance...