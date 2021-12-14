Kenya Uber drivers are gonna rock down to electric avenue

Uber drivers to have access to finance to buy motorbikes made by Opibus who convert petrol and diesel to electricity

Uber drivers in Kenya will have the opportunity next year to purchase 3,000 electric motorcycles, made by start-up Opibus, to transport passengers around congested cities such as Nairobi.



The vehicles will be priced at $1,400 (R22,452) each and drivers will be offered finance to buy them through Uber’s platform, Opibus said on Tuesday. ..