Rocket science? Musk wants SpaceX to turn CO2 into rocket fuel
The TIME magazine Person of the Year’s plan would rely on untested carbon-removal technology
14 December 2021 - 19:08
Billionaire Elon Musk is pushing ahead with an attempt to use emissions contributing to climate change, tweeting that his rocket company will launch a programme to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and use it to power spacecraft.
The chair and CEO of Space Exploration Technologies announced the project on December 13, shortly after being named Person of the Year by TIME magazine. ..
