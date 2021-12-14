UK Remainers lose voice to pandemic and domestic turbulence

Pro-EU campaigners expected a Brexit reckoning this year, but it hasn’t come to pass and their resolve is weakening

UK Remainers may take a crumb of comfort as PM Boris Johnson, elected on a promise to “Get Brexit Done”, sees his poll support dive after a string of scandals.



But a year after Britain left the EU, even the most ardent of pro-EU backers accept the divorce was so complete it could take years to win back anything like the relationship with Europe they would find acceptable...