Best World Pictures of 2021

A year’s worth of images to feast your eyes on

16 December 2021 - 12:15 By Reuters
A man is doused by a water cannon during clashes as people gather in Brussels for a party in defiance of Belgium’s coronavirus restrictions.
HAVING A BLAST A man is doused by a water cannon during clashes as people gather in Brussels for a party in defiance of Belgium’s coronavirus restrictions.
Image: Yves Herman
Lava is seen through the window of a kitchen in El Paso after the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain.
WASH, RAZE AND REPEAT Lava is seen through the window of a kitchen in El Paso after the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain.
Image: Jon Nazca
Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana on his rooftop in Havana, Cuba.
BEADY-EYED NOSE PECKER Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana on his rooftop in Havana, Cuba.
Image: Alexandre Meneghini
Scotland fans in Leicester Square before the match against England in London.
SCOTS ALREADY HAD A LEG UP Scotland fans in Leicester Square before the match against England in London.
Image: Reuters/Henry Nicholls
Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands gets into the water to celebrate winning gold in the men’s RS:X in sailing.
DROWNING IN GOLD Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands gets into the water to celebrate winning gold in the men’s RS:X in sailing.
Image: Ivan Alvarado
Debbie Carroll Boyce, Ms Senior America 2011, pulls back the curtains on the stage at the Ms Texas Senior America Pageant in Dallas.
ONE MORE TIME Debbie Carroll Boyce, Ms Senior America 2011, pulls back the curtains on the stage at the Ms Texas Senior America Pageant in Dallas.
Image: Shelby Tauber
Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand.
TO THE FORE Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand.
Image: Athit Perawongmetha
Lyubov Morekhodova, 79, who runs a house on the lakeside near remote villages, skates on ice-covered Lake Baikal in Russia.
GRAN SPECTACLE Lyubov Morekhodova, 79, who runs a house on the lakeside near remote villages, skates on ice-covered Lake Baikal in Russia.
Image: Yuri Novikov
Taronga Zoo senior keeper Rob Dockerill holds Annie the platypus during a World Wildlife Day announcement pledging to save the Australian platypus from extinction, in Sydney.
ANNIE-DEPRESSANT Taronga Zoo senior keeper Rob Dockerill holds Annie the platypus during a World Wildlife Day announcement pledging to save the Australian platypus from extinction, in Sydney.
Image: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
Israel’s Linoy Ashram is in action during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Ball Final at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Varna, Bulgaria.
BALL OVER MATTER Israel’s Linoy Ashram is in action during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Ball Final at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Varna, Bulgaria.
Image: Spasiyana Sergieva
A police officer swings a baton during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government in New Delhi.
AIM TO MAIM A police officer swings a baton during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government in New Delhi.
Image: Adnan Abidi
A 139-year-old Victorian house is hoisted towards its new location six blocks away, as the original site is to be used to build a block of flats in San Francisco.
MOVING HOUSE A 139-year-old Victorian house is hoisted towards its new location six blocks away, as the original site is to be used to build a block of flats in San Francisco.
Image: Brittany Hosea-Small
A man pulls a bin with Usman Khan, 29, dressed up as Charlie Chaplin during a street performance in Peshawar, Pakistan.
RECYCLED VERSION A man pulls a bin with Usman Khan, 29, dressed up as Charlie Chaplin during a street performance in Peshawar, Pakistan.
Image: Fayaz Aziz
Cows that were stranded in a flooded barn are rescued by people in boats and a Sea-Doo in Abbotsford, Canada, after rainstorms lashed British Columbia.
SALVATION Cows that were stranded in a flooded barn are rescued by people in boats and a Sea-Doo in Abbotsford, Canada, after rainstorms lashed British Columbia.
Image: Jennifer Gauthier
Swiss artists Frank and twin brother Patrik Riklin perform during the presentation of their ‘Fondation Riklin’ project in Regensdorf, Switzerland.
TWINS WITH A TWIST Swiss artists Frank and twin brother Patrik Riklin perform during the presentation of their ‘Fondation Riklin’ project in Regensdorf, Switzerland.
Image: Arnd Wiegmann
A protester wearing a red scarf on her head and face attends a flash mob near the Romanian parliament in Bucharest, calling for the swift passing of a law to introduce monitoring devices for offenders found guilty of domestic abuse.
IMPENETRABLE STARE A protester wearing a red scarf on her head and face attends a flash mob near the Romanian parliament in Bucharest, calling for the swift passing of a law to introduce monitoring devices for offenders found guilty of domestic abuse.
Image: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea
A dog with blue fur undergoes examination at a veterinary hospital in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, after a pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found near a chemical plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk.
DYE LIKE A DOG A dog with blue fur undergoes examination at a veterinary hospital in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, after a pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found near a chemical plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk.
Image: Anastasia Makarycheva
Madame Tussauds's wax figure of Audrey Hepburn sits at an empty table to comply with social distancing requirements at a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.
BREAKFAST AT TUSSAUDS’S Madame Tussauds's wax figure of Audrey Hepburn sits at an empty table to comply with social distancing requirements at a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.
Image: Brendan McDermid
A police officer tries to stop a demonstrator during a torch rally as people protest against the dissolution of parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal.
SPARKS FLY A police officer tries to stop a demonstrator during a torch rally as people protest against the dissolution of parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Image: Navesh Chitrakar
A worker dries fabrics after applying colour at a dye factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh.
TO DYE FOR A worker dries fabrics after applying colour at a dye factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh.
Image: Ponir Hossain
A couple participates during the annual NYC Bodypainting Day at Union Square in New York City.
WORK OF ARTERY A couple participates during the annual NYC Bodypainting Day at Union Square in New York City.
Image: Jeenah Moon
People form the foundation of a human tower during the first performance of Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls and Colla Vella Dels Xiquets de Valls after the coronavirus halt in Valls, Spain.
HIGH THIGH People form the foundation of a human tower during the first performance of Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls and Colla Vella Dels Xiquets de Valls after the coronavirus halt in Valls, Spain.
Image: Albert Gea
A member of the Samaritan sect takes part in a traditional pilgrimage marking the holiday of Shavuot, atop Mount Gerizim, near Nablus, Palestine.
BETWEEN HEAVEN AND EARTH A member of the Samaritan sect takes part in a traditional pilgrimage marking the holiday of Shavuot, atop Mount Gerizim, near Nablus, Palestine.
Image: Navesh Chitrakar
A Jewish man runs on the sandbanks in South Shields, Britain.
DASHING FIGURE A Jewish man runs on the sandbanks in South Shields, Britain.
Image: Lee Smith
A demonstrator holds an animal’s heart as protests enter their fourth week with a new national strike called by workers’ unions, students and organisations demanding social change in Bogota, Colombia.
HEARTBREAKING A demonstrator holds an animal’s heart as protests enter their fourth week with a new national strike called by workers’ unions, students and organisations demanding social change in Bogota, Colombia.
Image: Nathalia Angarita
Elephants dust themselves with soil at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea.
WHITE ELEPHANT Elephants dust themselves with soil at Taigan safari park in Belogorsk, Crimea.
Image: Alexey Pavlishak
Popular Party candidate Isabel Diaz Ayuso is at the end of a closing electoral campaign meeting ahead of the regional elections in Madrid, Spain.
COAT OF ARMS Popular Party candidate Isabel Diaz Ayuso is at the end of a closing electoral campaign meeting ahead of the regional elections in Madrid, Spain.
Image: Susana Vera
The ‘pink supermoon’ rises behind the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide Covid-19 curfew in Paris.
MOON ENJOYS THE SPOTLIGHT The ‘pink supermoon’ rises behind the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide Covid-19 curfew in Paris.
Image: Christian Hartmann
A woman worships the sun god as she stands amid the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi.
SURRENDER A woman worships the sun god as she stands amid the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi.
Image: Adnan Abidi
A boy walks behind his father as people celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim in Brooklyn, New York City.
LOYAL PUPPY A boy walks behind his father as people celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim in Brooklyn, New York City.
Image: Stephanie Keith
People lower the body of a man who died from Covid-19 into a grave in New Delhi.
IN THE HEART OF IT People lower the body of a man who died from Covid-19 into a grave in New Delhi.
Image: Adnan Abidi
Spanish free-diver and dancer Ariadna Hafez performs a tango at a depth of 10 metres inside the Y-40 pool in Montegrotto Terme, Italy.
WASH AND LEARN Spanish free-diver and dancer Ariadna Hafez performs a tango at a depth of 10 metres inside the Y-40 pool in Montegrotto Terme, Italy.
Image: Bastien Soleil
A Ukrainian soldier plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions will be taken home and named by soldiers departing on troops rotation.
A FEW DOGS IN THIS FIGHT A Ukrainian soldier plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions will be taken home and named by soldiers departing on troops rotation.
Image: Oleksandr Klymenko
A child watches people paragliding on the hill of Mam Tor near the village of Castleton, Derbyshire, Britain.
SKY IS THE AGE LIMIT A child watches people paragliding on the hill of Mam Tor near the village of Castleton, Derbyshire, Britain.
Image: Carl Recine
A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking ‘Land Day’, in Sebastia near Nablus, on the West Bank.
EYE FOR AN EYE A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking ‘Land Day’, in Sebastia near Nablus, on the West Bank.
Image: Raneen Sawafta
A man has colour powder thrown at him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India.
FIGHT AND MAKE UP A man has colour powder thrown at him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India.
Image: P Ravikumar
Farmers play cricket on a deserted highway road during a 12-hour strike as part of protests against farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India.
STRAIGHT DRIVE Farmers play cricket on a deserted highway road during a 12-hour strike as part of protests against farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India.
Image: Adnan Abidi
Women fan a model as she lies on the ground after having suffered from dizziness before the start of an event to show off designer traditional mantilla costumes in Seville, Spain.
FANFARE Women fan a model as she lies on the ground after having suffered from dizziness before the start of an event to show off designer traditional mantilla costumes in Seville, Spain.
Image: Marcelo del Pozo
A stranded bride and groom, who were rescued by helicopter to get them to the church on time, kiss in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town in Port Macquarie, Australia.
BRIDGE INTO MATRIMONY A stranded bride and groom, who were rescued by helicopter to get them to the church on time, kiss in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town in Port Macquarie, Australia.
Image: Amanda Hibbard/Kate Foheringham
A security guard at St Bonaventure University restrains a cameraman from the athletics department during a college basketball game in Dayton, Ohio.
THE GAME HAS CHANGED A security guard at St Bonaventure University restrains a cameraman from the athletics department during a college basketball game in Dayton, Ohio.
Image: Griffin Quinn/Flyer News
Activist Steve Bray demonstrates outside Downing Street, after British MPs voted against an Environment Bill, allowing companies to pump raw sewage into UK rivers and seas.
SHIT YOU NOT Activist Steve Bray demonstrates outside Downing Street, after British MPs voted against an Environment Bill, allowing companies to pump raw sewage into UK rivers and seas.
Image: Henry Nicholls
People take part in a nude photo shoot by renowned artist Spencer Tunick close to Arad, Israel. as part of a campaign to raise awareness of the need to preserve the Dead Sea.
NAKED TRUTH People take part in a nude photo shoot by renowned artist Spencer Tunick close to Arad, Israel. as part of a campaign to raise awareness of the need to preserve the Dead Sea.
Image: Amir Cohen
NYPD police respond to a report of an emotionally disturbed person in midtown Manhattan, New York City.
TORMENT NYPD police respond to a report of an emotionally disturbed person in midtown Manhattan, New York City.
Image: Shannon Stapleton
Personnel in orange hazmat suits march during a paramilitary parade held to mark the 73rd founding anniversary of the republic at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea.
GASLIGHT MASK Personnel in orange hazmat suits march during a paramilitary parade held to mark the 73rd founding anniversary of the republic at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Image: KCNA
Cristina Mamani walks near an unused boat in Lake Poopo, Bolivia’s second largest lake, which has dried up due to water diversion for regional irrigation needs and a warmer climate, according to local residents and scientists.
THAT SHIP HAS SETTLED Cristina Mamani walks near an unused boat in Lake Poopo, Bolivia’s second largest lake, which has dried up due to water diversion for regional irrigation needs and a warmer climate, according to local residents and scientists.
Image: Claudia Morales
The Corfo lagoon has turned pink due to chemical waste in Trelew, Argentina.
LIFE DYES The Corfo lagoon has turned pink due to chemical waste in Trelew, Argentina.
Image: Daniel Feldman
British PM Boris Johnson struggles with an umbrella during a visit to the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas, Staffordshire.
BLOOMING WIND! British PM Boris Johnson struggles with an umbrella during a visit to the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas, Staffordshire.
Image: Christopher Furlong
Senegalese Muslims wait to attend Eid-al-Adha prayers as Covid-19 cases spike in Dakar, Senegal.
LEAN ON ME Senegalese Muslims wait to attend Eid-al-Adha prayers as Covid-19 cases spike in Dakar, Senegal.
Image: Zohra Bensemra
A man cools himself off on a fountain during a heat wave in New York City.
UPROARIOUS A man cools himself off on a fountain during a heat wave in New York City.
Image: Jeenah Moon
A soldier helps a schoolgirl get to her parents after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon.
LEBANON-THREATENING A soldier helps a schoolgirl get to her parents after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon.
Image: Mohamed Azakir
Hungary’s Ioulia Chtchetinina and Mark Magyar in action during the ice dance (free dance) at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Sochi, Russia.
SKIMMING OVER Hungary’s Ioulia Chtchetinina and Mark Magyar in action during the ice dance (free dance) at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Sochi, Russia.
Image: Evgenia Novozhenina
A field of leeks is shown bathed in red and blue LED lights in the Dutch town of Lelystad as part of artist Daan Roosegaarde's new project ‘Grow’.
PLANTS GLOW TALL A field of leeks is shown bathed in red and blue LED lights in the Dutch town of Lelystad as part of artist Daan Roosegaarde's new project ‘Grow’.
Image: Ruben Hamelink/Studio Roosegaarde
Carlos Mayorga, Mexican candidate for federal representative of the Solidarity Encounter Party, lies in a coffin as part of his campaign slogan ‘If I don’t deliver, let them bury me alive’ in Ciudad Juarez.
CHARACTER ASSASSINATION Carlos Mayorga, Mexican candidate for federal representative of the Solidarity Encounter Party, lies in a coffin as part of his campaign slogan ‘If I don’t deliver, let them bury me alive’ in Ciudad Juarez.
Image: Jose Luis Gonzalez
A car leans on graves at a cemetery after heavy rainfalls in Dernau, Germany.
UNHOLY MOTORS A car leans on graves at a cemetery after heavy rainfalls in Dernau, Germany.
Image: Wolfgang Rattay
A Hindu holy man wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at ‘Kumbh Mela’, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India.
CURRENT SITUATION A Hindu holy man wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at ‘Kumbh Mela’, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India.
Image: Danish Siddiqui
A woman enters a beauty salon in Kabul, where adverts featuring women have been defaced.
FACE-OFF A woman enters a beauty salon in Kabul, where adverts featuring women have been defaced.
Image: Jorge Silva
Daniel Craig poses during the world premiere of the new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
LINES, CAMERA, ACTION Daniel Craig poses during the world premiere of the new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Image: Henry Nicholls
Peru’s presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hands over bread during a breakfast with members of his family before casting his vote, in Chugur.
HAT IN THE RING Peru’s presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hands over bread during a breakfast with members of his family before casting his vote, in Chugur.
Image: Alessandro Cinque
An Ultra-Orthodox man wears three masks over his face while celebrating Purim in Jerusalem.
THE VIRUS CAN'T SEE ME An Ultra-Orthodox man wears three masks over his face while celebrating Purim in Jerusalem.
Image: Ronen Zvulun
A 16-year-old girl is supported by her aunt as she breaks down during the burial of her mother who died from Covid-19 in Manaus, Brazil.
GOT YOUR BACK A 16-year-old girl is supported by her aunt as she breaks down during the burial of her mother who died from Covid-19 in Manaus, Brazil.
Image: Bruno Kelly
