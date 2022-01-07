World

I’ll see his execution for the rest of my life, says Arbery’s dad as his killers get life

The three men who ‘hunted down’ and shot Ahmaud Arbery will spend the rest of their lives behind bars

09 January 2022 - 20:38 By Erik Larson

The three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery while he jogged through their quiet Georgia suburb almost two years ago have been sentenced to life in prison, though one of them will be able to seek parole after 30 years.

Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and their neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan were found guilty in November of multiple charges after a two-week jury trial which included video of the February 2020 shooting that was captured by Bryan on his cellphone...

