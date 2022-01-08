Prince Andrew and the British monarchy’s right royal mess
A younger generation is unlikely to look kindly on the royal family as scandal engulfs Queen Elizabeth’s ‘favourite son’
09 January 2022 - 20:38
The British monarchy can be ruthless and decisive when it thinks its survival is at stake.
For many years the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, advocated a slimmed down royal family, keeping official duties to a select core of the clan. But he found himself blocked by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who protected the status of his younger brother Andrew, the Duke of York. That is until the duke’s behaviour became a live issue in the 2019 general election...
