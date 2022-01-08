World

Say hello to Deltacron, people

Scientists in Cyprus have discovered another Covid-19 variant, one that’s made up of Delta and Omicron

09 January 2022 - 20:38 By Georgios Georgiou

A strain of Covid-19 that combines Delta and Omicron has been found in Cyprus, according to Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology. 

“There are currently Omicron and Delta co-infections and we found this strain that is a combination of these two,” Kostrikis said on Friday. The discovery was named “Deltacron” due to the identification of Omicron-like genetic signatures within the Delta genomes, he said...

