Could Omicron outbreak in Tianjin mean the games are off in Beijing?

Just weeks before the Winter Olympics, China’s Covid Zero goal seems unlikely

Omicron arrived in a port city that borders Beijing and spread inland before Chinese officials detected it, seeding the highly contagious variant on the doorstep of the nation’s capital less than a month before the winter Olympics begin.



There have been 21 new locally confirmed Covid-19 infections in the city of Tianjin, after two Omicron cases were found on Saturday, leading to closed schools, halted travel and mass testing at the weekend. The steps came too late for the nearby province of Henan, itself the epicentre of a Delta outbreak, after a student believed to be infected with Omicron returned from Tianjin with the more mutated pathogen. Two cases have now been detected in Henan. ..