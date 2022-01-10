World

Covid drains the blood from condom-maker’s profits, leaving them flaccid

Karex thought lockdowns would see demand for its products grow, but this was not to be, so it’s turned to gloves

10 January 2022 - 19:23 By Yantoultra Ngui

The world’s largest maker of condoms hasn’t been spared from the coronavirus pandemic. The use of its products slumped as much as 40% in the past two years.

Sexual activity using the contraceptive didn’t increase, even as people stayed home amid lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus, Nikkei Asia reported, citing Karex’s CEO, Goh Miah Kiat...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. IN-DEPTH | What contraceptives are available in SA and which are most popular? South Africa
  2. Free condoms for pupils: education department births new sex health policy News
  3. Condom vending machines join arsenal of interventions to help pupils South Africa
  4. Cucumber condoms off school menu as sex-ed guide deemed 'too explicit' News

Most read

  1. Could Omicron outbreak in Tianjin mean the games are off in Beijing? World
  2. Covid drains the blood from condom-maker’s profits, leaving them flaccid World
  3. Now what? Unused vaccines pile up in African countries World
  4. Djokovic hearing descends into an X-rated free-for-all World
  5. Eye on the world — January 11 2022 World

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech