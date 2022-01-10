Djokovic hearing descends into an X-rated free-for-all
High jinks as pranksters interrupt tennis player’s court hearing with music and porn
10 January 2022 - 19:23
Australia’s efforts to let the media and public watch tennis superstar Novak Djokovic’s court appeal against his visa cancellation descended into farce on Monday as pranksters hijacked the internet links to stream loud music and porn.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, the hearing was conducted virtually, through audio visual links between the judge’s chambers and lawyers for the government and Djokovic...
